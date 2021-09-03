EFCC arrests five suppliers of stolen crude oil to a multinational company

Operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) have arrested five suppliers of suspected illegally- refined petroleum products to a multinational construction company in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
They were arrested on Wednesday at the premises of the company, around Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, while off-loading the suspected illegally – refined products.
The suspects are Kelvin Ibe; Anslem Onyelosi; Kelly Omamogho, Jude Tochi and Kelvin Duru.