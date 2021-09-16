EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa Slumps In Aso Rock

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa slumped at the third National Identity Day celebration at the Banquet Hall Villa.

POLITICS NIGERIA learned that the chairman was delivering his goodwill speech when he suddenly stopped, staggered back to his seat and laid down.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Pantami and other dignitaries held him, after sometime he was guided out of the hall.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aMpbv5PzdDQ

https://politicsnigeria.com/breaking-efcc-chairman-slumps/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...