Ekiti 2022: Segun Oni Obtains PDP Governorship Form

The race for the governorship election in Ekiti state has started as a former governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Segun Oni, yesterday obtained the nomination and expression of interest forms of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2022 Ekiti State’s governorship election.

Oni’s nomination forms were obtained on his behalf by a former member of the House of Representatives and Director General of his Campaign Organisation, Mr. Yemi Arokodare.

Speaking with newsmen at the PDP national secretariat shortly after obtaining the forms, Arokodare said that the people of Ekiti had been waiting for Oni to declare his interest in the governorship race.

He said that the people of Ekiti have resolved to use their votes to deliver the state for Segun Oni and the PDP.

Arokodare said: “To the glory of the Almighty God and on behalf of our principal, Mr. Olusegun Adebayo Oni, we have come to pick the PDP nomination form to express his firm and profound interest to contest and win the party’s primaries and emerge victorious at the governorship election in 2022.

“Today, anyone can visit Ekiti State to do a survey and general assessment: the civil servants are waiting, pensioners are waiting, farmers are waiting, traders are waiting, the women are waiting, the youths are waiting, people living with disabilities are waiting, even the men are waiting.

“Everyone is waiting for the emergence of Segun Oni, as the candidate of the PDP, to elect and crown as the next governor of the state. It is going to be a movement like no other.

“The people of Ekiti State once tasted the administration of Segun Oni (2007 – 2010), and for them, it is still the best experience in terms of a people-driven government, good governance and open government.

“Segun Oni is the real and practical definition of an unblemished Omoluabi that is tested and trusted. He is a rare breed of a politician who critics and everyone testify to his honesty, decency, integrity and charismatic leadership.

“It must be said at this point that it is only the quality of the candidate the PDP presents in Ekiti that will count and not the propaganda that the PDP can field just anyone and win.

“The popularity and acceptance of Segun Oni in Ekiti State is very special and unique in its own way, and it is strategic to the PDP winning the governorship seat in 2022.”

https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2021/09/23/ekiti-2022-segun-oni-obtains-pdp-governorship-form/

