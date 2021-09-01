Ekiti Assembly Amends State Electoral Law, 19 LCDAs Reflected

Ekiti House of Assembly, on Tuesday, passed the bill for the amendment of the State Electoral Law.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the amended bill was tagged: “Ekiti Independent Electoral Commission (third amendment) Bill, 2021.”

The amended was done at Tuesday’s plenary, presided over by the Speaker pro-tempore, Chief Gboyega Aribisogan, in Ado-Ekiti.

NAN also reports that Aribisogan’s nomination as speaker pro-tempore was due to the absence of the Speaker, Mr Funminiyi Afuye and his deputy, Mr Hakeem Jamiu.

Aribisogan, who is the Majority Leader, was nominated by Mr Stephen Aribisogan (APC), Ikole Constituency II and seconded by Mrs Yemisi Ayokunle (APC), Ekiti South-West I, in accordance with Rule 27 of the House Standing Order.

Contributing to the debate, Aribisogan said that the bill was an amendment to the existing law to make the commission performed effectively.

Also speaking, the sponsor of the bill, Mr Bode Adeoye (APC-Ekiti West II), said that the amendment was a result of the recent creation of 19 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) by the state government.

Adeoye added the bill was aimed at providing adequate legal framework as well as empowering the electoral body to operate smoothly, in line with the current reality.

In their separate remarks, Deputy Leader, Mr Tajudeen Akingbolu (APC-Ekiti West I) and Mr Raphael Ajibade (APC-Moba I), said that the bill was coming at the appropriate time.

According to them, it will enhance more commitment on the part of the electoral body.

The assembly also passed a bill for a law to establish Ekiti Drugs and Health Supplies Management Agency and Other Matters Connected Therewith, 2021.

The passage followed the adoption of the report of the House Committee on Health, Human Services and HIV/AIDS read by its Chairman, Mrs Teju Okuyiga (APC-Gbonyin).

Okuyiga said that the bill sought to establish an agency that would be saddled with the responsibility of ensuring regular availability of quality drugs and health supplies at affordable costs to all the health facilities in the state.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/09/ekiti-assembly-amends-state-electoral-law/

