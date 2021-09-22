EKSU ASUU Chairman Invades Governing Council Meeting, VC Reacts

The chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), EKSU chapter, stormed the institutions Governing Council meeting unscheduled.

The VC of the institution, Prof. Edward Olanipekun, in his reaction during a press conference, condemned the unscheduled invasion of the meeting.

He though noted that the issues raised by ASUU was already tabled for discussions.

Watch him speak below;

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KRYyD94eUJs

Source; https://kikiotolunews.com/eksu-vc-speaks-on-ASUU-chairmans-invasion-of-governing-council-meeting-earlier-today/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...