El-Rufai Condemns Killing Of 34 Residents, Attack On Kaduna Community

Security agencies have reported, to the Kaduna State Government, the killing of 34 persons in an attack in Kaura local government area of the state.

According to the reports, unidentified gunmen attacked Madamai village in Kaura local government.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Monday, the state government noted that the troops that were mobilized to the location also came under fire before forcing the assailants to withdraw.

The statement said: “Some houses were set ablaze by the attackers at one end of the village. The troops put out the fire at three of the burning houses and rescued six locals from the inferno.

“As of the time of this update, 34 residents have been confirmed dead following the attack. Seven others sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital in Plateau State.

“Governor El-Rufai has stated that the Kaduna State Government will bear the full cost of injured victims’ treatment.

“Furthermore, Governor El-Rufai was briefed by security agencies on the roles played by his HRH Chief of Kagoro, Chief Ufuwai Bonet and the member representing Kaura Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Gideon Gwani, in dousing the tension and preventing a breakdown of law and order following the unfortunate incident. The governor commended their efforts and sterling leadership.

“The governor ordered an urgent assessment of the area by the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency towards the provision of succour to the affected households.

“The governor received the reports with intense grief and expressed his condemnation of the gruesome attack, which he described as an unspeakable display of wickedness, meriting the severest form of punishment.

“He sent his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and the affected communities as he prayed for the repose of their souls.

“He appealed for calm and charged security agencies to intensify their efforts in the campaign against the gratuitous killing of innocent citizens.

“He further tasked security agencies to ensure urgent and precise investigations into the horrific incident.

“At this time, two suspects are being questioned in connection with the attack.

“Security agencies are conducting operations in the general area, and the Government will update citizens accordingly.”

https://www.google.com/amp/s/tribuneonlineng.com/el-rufai-condemns-killing-of-34-residents-attack-on-kaduna-community/amp/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...