The Lagos state waterways Authority LASWA has urge all waterways users in the state to be more safety conscious as the Agency begin it’s Ember months safety awareness and sensitisation campaigns.

In a press statement released on Wednesday Sept.1st 2021 by LASWA General Manager Mr Oluwadamilola Emmanuel he urge Ferry Operators, Passengers, Fishermen, Dredgers and all other waterways users to always be wary of turbulent weather conditions and adhere strictly to rules and regulations on the waterways during this Embers months and at all times.

The GM urge boat operators to regularly ensure their ferries are in good condition before sailing while passengers are advised to always put on their life jackets before boarding a ferry.

Also in the press release, the GM hinted that the search and rescue unit of the agency is currently being upgraded with aquisition of sophisticated equipments and training of more personnels for emergency responses while a Central control room for real time monitoring of the entire Lagos waterways is also underway.

Mr Oluwadamilola added that the Lagos state government under Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu is committed to making the waterways a viable option for transportation in the state.

He concluded by soliciting the support of all stakeholders in the sector in achieving a clean safe and prosperous waterways in Lagos.

https://oyotoday.com/ember-months-laswa-issues-safety-caution-to-ferry-operators/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...