Emir Of Gaya, Ibrahim Abdulkadir Is Dead

Emir of Gaya, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir, has died, POLITICS NIGERIA reports.

The Senior Special Assistant to Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the Kano State Governor on Social Media shared the sad news via his known Facebook page on Wednesday.

Gaya, which the deceased monarch heads, is a Local Government Area in Kano State, Nigeria. Its headquarters are in the town of Gaya in the north of the area.

Late Emir Abdulkadir Gaya, believed to be around 90 years old, had been on the throne since his appointment in 1990. In May, 2019, he was elevated to the rank of Emir, along with three other traditional rulers. Prior to his enthronement as Sarkin Gaya, Alhaji Ibrahim Gaya was previously the district head of Kunchi and then Minjibir.



https://politicsnigeria.com/breaking-emir-of-gaya-alhaji-ibrahim-abdulkadir-is-dead/

