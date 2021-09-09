Emir Of Kontagora Is Dead: Alhaji Saidu Umaru Namaska Dies At 84

The Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora, Niger State, Alhaji Saidu Umaru Namaska, is dead.

The emir who died at the age of 84, spent 47 years on the throne.

Details of his death are sketchy but Daily Trust gathered that the monarch died at an Abuja Hospital.

No official statement has been issued from the family and palace but a source confirmed the demise of the monarch.

The Emir’s death comes three months after bandits gunned down his son during an attack on the monarch’s farm.

Alhaji Bashar Saidu Namaska, the deceased’s son, was on the farm along Zuru road in Kontagora Local Government Area when the bandits struck.

Some other people working with him were also said to have been shot dead while unspecified number of cows were rustled.

The late Bashar, who was the Sardauna of Kontagora, had been holding forth for his father who has been sick.



https://dailytrust.com/breaking-emir-of-kontagora-is-dead

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...