EndSARS: Sentinel Forensic Refutes Sensational Reports On Lekki Shooting Findings

PRESS RELEASE REFUTTING FALSE REPORTING ON FORENSIC EXPERT

TESTIMONY REGARDING FINDINGS IN THE INVESTIGATION INTO ALLEGATION

OF SHOOTING INVOLVING ENDSARS PROTESTERS AT THE LEKKI TOLL PLAZA

1. Our attention is drawn to online news reporting and social media posts, currently making rounds relating to our expert witness testimony delivered on 10th September 2021 before the Lagos state Judicial panel of inquiry and restitution for victims of SARS related abuses sitting at the court of arbitration Lekki Lagos state.

2. News making rounds on the internet and social media platforms suggests that our findings implicate and indict the Nigerian Army in the shooting of peaceful protesters at the Lekki toll plaza on October 20th 2020. This biased and unbalanced reporting is false and fake news.

3. Our forensic specialist commented on record that following an extensive scene investigation at the Lekki Toll Plaza (TP1) by our team of specialist about 87 days after the incidence, there was an absence of any physical evidence supporting the allegations of discharge of live ammunition by Nigerian Army personnel. This scene investigation was conducted days after Sentinel Forensics Ltd was engaged by the Judicial Panel of Inquiry .

4. With respect to the ballistic evidence presented to Sentinel Forensics Ltd for forensic examination by the Judicial Panel, our specialist indicated that two cartridge casings (from expended/fired) of 7.62 x 39mm ammunition was tendered by the Judicial Panel as evidence recovered at the scene, while one unit of live (unexpended/not fired) ammunition and one unit of cartridge case (expended/fired round) 7.62 x 39mm ammunition was tendered by the Nigerian Army.

5. The Nigerian Army also tendered one unit of blank (unexpended/not fired) 7.62 x 51mm ammunition and one unit of blank (expended/fired round) 7.62 x 51mm ammunition. 6. Our specialist mentioned amongst other things that the live ammunition tendered as exhibit by the Nigerian Army was of the same type of cartridge and calibre as the ammunition casings tendered by the Judicial Panel which is 7.62 x 39mm. While the blank ammunition tendered was of a different cartridge type 7.62mm x 51mm.

7. Our specialist testified in accordance with standard operating protocols in forensics and crime scene investigation which relies on analysis of physical evidence backed by empirical scientific procedures to draw objective conclusions and inferences and not heresay or sensationalism.

8. Therefore, we wish to categorically state that section 6 above does not in any way, manner or form indict or absolve any of the parties currently before the Judicial Panel as it sits to determine what occurred at Lekki Toll Plaza on October 20, 2020. In line with best practices and principles of fairness in adjudication, parties are considered innocent until proven guilty and the role of an expert witness is never to ascribe innocence or guilt but to support the courts in its finding.

9. We strongly advise all new outlets to desist from sensational reporting and reach out to us via our widely circulated contact address on any matter where they require our direct comments.

Signed Management

Lekki Shooting: Forensic findings didn’t Indict Nigerian Army – Witness

The Forensic firm engaged by the Lagos State panel of inquiry to carry out an independent examination of the scene where protesters were allegedly shot by soldiers last October has refuted, “false publications” on its testimony on Friday.

The managing director of Sentinel Forensics Ltd., Joseph Funsho-Ako, condemned the reports suggesting that his team’s findings indict the Nigerian Army in the shooting of peaceful protesters at the Lekki toll plaza on October 20th 2020.

“This biased and unbalanced reporting is false and fake news.”

He added, “Our forensic specialist commented on record that following an extensive scene investigation at the Lekki Toll Plaza (TP1) by our team of specialists about 87 days after the incident, there was an absence of any physical evidence supporting the allegations of discharge of live ammunition by Nigerian Army personnel. This scene investigation was conducted days after Sentinel Forensics Ltd was engaged by the Judicial Panel of Inquiry.”

With respect to the ballistic evidence presented to the specialists for forensic examination by the Judicial Panel, they found that two cartridge casings ( expended/fired) of 7.62 x 39mm ammunition was tendered by the Judicial Panel as evidence recovered at the scene, while one unit of live (unexpended/not fired) ammunition and one unit of cartridge case (expended/fired round) 7.62 x 39mm ammunition was tendered by the Nigerian Army.

The Nigerian Army was also said to have tendered one unit of blank (unexpended/not fired) 7.62 x 51mm ammunition and one unit of blank (expended/fired round) 7.62 x 51mm ammunition.

The witness told the panel on Friday, amongst other things that the live ammunition tendered as exhibit by the Nigerian Army was of the same type of cartridge and calibre as the ammunition casings tendered by the Judicial Panel which is 7.62 x 39mm. While the blank ammunition tendered was of a different cartridge type 7.62mm x 51mm.

The firm released a statement and it’s representative stressed this position on Saturday, at the resumed hearing, saying its job is not to ascribe guilt or innocence on anyone, but only to provide clarification to help the panel reach its decision on the matter.

In her reaction, the chairperson of the Judicial Panel, Justice Doris Okuwobi (Rtd) urged the media to be professional in its reportage of the public hearing.

The witness is currently under cross examination by the counsel for the Lekki Concession Company, Rotimi Seriki.



