Enjoy The Win – Keane Mocks Arsenal After Saka’s Goal For England

Manchester United legend, Roy Keane mocked Arsenal following England’s win over Andorra on Sunday.

Keane aimed a dig at the Gunners after their winger, Bukayo Saka scored in England’s 4-0 win over Andorra.

“I’m sure he’s going to enjoy the win because he’s not getting many at club level,” he said.

Saka, who celebrated his 20th birthday on Sunday, headed in the last goal in England’s 4-0 win over Andorra at Wembley.

Arsenal sit bottom of the Premier League table having lost their opening matches of the new season without scoring a single goal and the Manchester United legend was very happy to mock Saka's club.

“Football’s all about dealing with disappointments. He had a tough summer, he’s reacted well, seems a good kid,” Keane said on ITV.

“Obviously a nice day for him … and scoring with a header.

“I’m sure he’s going to enjoy the win because he’s not getting many at club level, so he’s got to make the most of it.”



