Enugu Asks Indigent Fresh Graduates To Applay For FG, UNDP Empowerment Programme

Enugu govt calls on indigenous fresh graduates to apply for FG, UNDP empowerment programme

As a fallout of the recent interactive meeting the United Nations (#UN) Resident Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr. Edward Kallon and his delegation had with Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and members of the State Executive Council (EXCO), the Enugu Office of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has announced that the Federal Government in partnership with United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is offering a unique opportunity for a total number of 20,000 fresh graduates to earn money and experience for 12 months under the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP).

A statement by the Focal Person, Enugu SDGs Office, Hon. Mrs. Mabel Agbo, which called on fresh graduates of Enugu State extraction to hurry and apply for the programme via: www.njfp.ng before the October 20, 2021 closing date, explained that “the NJFP involves a work placement process that will place young Nigerians in private and public sector organizations in the country across multiple industries and sectors”.

Mrs. Agbo disclosed that “participating companies are connected directly to graduates”, adding that “once matched, the benefiting company is able to welcome talented and skilled young persons to their team for a year, with salary covered by the programme”.

According to Enugu SDGs’ Focal Person, “this fellowship is designed to help fresh NYSC graduates with zero work experience, who often find it challenging to break into the professional world.

“Applying for the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme is free and should only be done at www.njfp.ng

“For further inquiry contact the Focal Person, Sustainable Development Goals Office Enugu using the phone number 08033392108”.

