Enugu Guber: Power Should Rotate Among Three Senatorial Districts – Methodist Prelate

Enugu guber: Ensure that power rotates among the three senatorial districts – Methodist Prelate tells Gov. Ugwuanyi

The Methodist Church of Nigeria Prelate, His Eminence, Dr. Samuel Chukwuemeka Kanu Uche, has advised Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, to ensure that the governorship position continues to rotate among the three senatorial districts of the state, namely Enugu East, Enugu West and Enugu North, for peace, unity and progress to continue to flourish in the state.

The Supreme Head of the Methodist Church of Nigeria gave the advice when he led the Archbishops, Bishops, other Methodist Clergy and the laity to pray at the Enugu State Government House Chapel, on Friday.

The Methodist Prelate and others are in Enugu State for the 9th National Convention of the Church, holding at Michael Okpara Square, Enugu.

In his sermon at the Chapel, Dr. Kanu Uche, who commended Gov. Ugwuanyi “for giving us a Chapel”, added: “That shows you (Ugwuanyi) have God in your mind and the Lord you love will never disappoint you; you will finish your tenure in peace and hand over to a good person like you who fears God”.

The Prelate therefore advised the governor to follow the chart that was brought up by the founding fathers of Enugu State, and ensure that the governorship position of the state rotates among Enugu East, Enugu West and Enugu North senatorial districts.

In their separate prayer points, two Archbishops and the Prelate offered prayers for the restoration of peace and security in Nigeria; prayers against the activities of bandits in the country; and prayers for the sustenance of peace, security and progress in Enugu State, respectively.

In his address after the prayers, Gov. Ugwuanyi respectfully welcomed the Prelate, the Archbishops, the Bishops and other Methodist faithful to the Enugu State Government House Chapel, expressing delight that the landmark visit and the prayers offered for the country, the government and good people of Enugu State in “the first purpose-built Enugu State Government House Chapel” were inspiring and cherished.

The governor noted that the Catholic Bishops of Nigeria had occasion to do same in the Chapel, on August 24, 2021, during the Second Plenary Meeting of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) which held in Enugu from August 19-27.

“This spectacular show of love, care and support is motivating and spiritually enriching. I humbly enjoin you to continue to pray for peace in our lives, our administration, Enugu State and Nigeria at large.

“I laud the efforts of the Methodist Church (amongst others) in engendering moral restitution, responsible citizenship, peace, unity and national development.

“I pray that Almighty God grants you more strength and wisdom for your selfless service to humanity”, he added.

The Deputy Governor, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, members of the State Executive Council led by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, Special Advisers to the Governor, among other top government functionaries, participated in the religious event.



