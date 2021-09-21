“Enugu Monach Demolish A Poor Blind Man’s House (Pictures)”

Please ,there is tension in Aku ,Igbo-etiti LGA and I wish to bring the attention of the governor of Enugu State to this abomination.

A philanthropist built a house for a poor blind man we with prostate problem with name Anibueze Nnadi AKA benze in the family of Ezemagu from uwani-Otobo ,umuezike village , aku and Igwe Christopher Okwor who is the traditional ruler of Ihekwuenu Autonomous community sent hooligans led by his son Uzochukwu Okwor to demolish the said house unprovoked.

The said land was never in dispute or in any court of law.

The Enugu state government must take an action to avoid reprisal attacks that will usher in anarchy. The said traditional ruler should be suspended and investigated .

I wish to call on all the NGO in Nigeria and Nigeria police force to help the family to obtain justice because they have been intimidated and harassed by the said traditional ruler on many occasions.

I have the video and pictures on request. The videos are above 4MB and can’t upload them.

