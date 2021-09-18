Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway: A Death Trap (Photos)

In a publication by Vanguard News on February 24, 2021, with the headline “Repair of Enugu-PH expressway to be completed July 2021 — Fashola”, the minister for Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, has said that the rehabilitation of the Lokpanta to Enugu and the Aba to Rivers State boundaries on the Enugu –Port Harcourt expressway, would be completed, July, 2021.

The Minister who was represented by the Abia State Controller, Federal Ministry of Works, Mr Onuoha Bede, stated that the Aba to the Rivers State boundary is almost 40% completed and would be ready before the July completion deadline.

In his words; “At Lokpanta axis, the one to the Enugu boundary is 98% completed while the one on Port Harcourt boundary is almost 40% completed. Before July which is the deadline for completion, they would have made appreciable progress. The one at Aro-Ngwa is still lagging, we are held in a court suit and we are appealing if the Abia state government can intervene to get a resolution to that problem so that we can enjoy the benefits others are also enjoying. We seize this opportunity to appeal to the Abia State government to resolve the issue with the Aro-Ngwa trailer park so that construction work can begin.”

Two months after the deadline given for the completion of the road, the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway remains a death trap.

A Facebook user, Mr Francis Opaku, posted pictures of the current state of the road.

“Oh God for how long we will continue living in pain every day in Aba. Men are dieing every day by day. ��������� This is Enugu pH express way near NIGER STONE close to Ariaria junction we are living in pains in this Area. ������ “, he wrote.

In the comment section of the post, some residents of Aba called on God to help them as they have lost hope in the government.

“We are really suffering in Aba, God please come for our rescue”, Amarachi Chinedum commented.

“God Intercede for us”, Mhiz Lucy wrote.

“Indeed abians are suffering… God please help us oo

Most of our mothers are crying due to they trek a long distance just to reach to their place of business. Beggars increase day by day. God please help us”, Anene Anselem wrote.

“Chaii God please help us ooo”, Amakor Patricia typed.

“Kai God help us”, Favour Praise commented.

“God please help us”, Miracle Aguzie wrote.



