Enugu Youth Leaders Missing As EFCC Officials Invade Meeting Venue

ANOTHER CHALLENGE OOOOO

#Free_Darlington_Ugwuegbe

We want to use this medium to inform all Nigerian Youths that while we, the #Youth #Stakeholders of the #SouthEast region, comprising #NYCN, #NANS and #Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth Wing were having a lawful Emergency Youth Stakeholders Meeting at Oma Hall, Castle Majestic Hotel, Enugu, around 9pm on 16th September, 2021, some Men of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), invaded our meeting venue, beat up and made away with some of our Leaders from various states who converged in Enugu for the aforementioned meeting.

As at the time of making this public awareness, one of the Leaders, State Secretary of NYCN, Deputy Coordinator NANS ZoneB, who is also a Technical Assistant to the Governor of Enugu State and DG Gburus Care Initiative, Comrade Darlington⁩ Ugwuegbe and others, are nowhere to be found!

Our NYCN Enugu Chairman, Comrade Bartholomew Ebuka Okoh and His Deputy, Comrade Adaeze Anita Obieze Isamade are also no where to be found!

THIS IS A HUGE INSULT AND EMBARRASSMENT TO THE ENUGU YOUTHS AND STUDENTS.

On this Note, We call on all Nigerian Students and Youths to join us this morning by #9am as we march Peacefully to #EFCC Office #Enugu to demand the #immediate and #unconditional release of all Enugu #Youths and #Students under thier unlawful detention!

#Operation_Storm_EFCC

#EFCC_is_Worse_than_SARS

Inform others!

#SolidarityForever!✊



Prince-will Ugwu, PRO NYCN Enugu

