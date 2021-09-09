Manchester United midfielder, Bruno Fernandes has warned clubs in the Premier League and in Europe that the Red Devils are now ready to go all out over the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Fernandes said the arrival of his compatriot increases the likelihood of United claiming silverware this season.

The Portuguese midfielder was credited with playing a key part in convincing Ronaldo to return to United after 12 years away. Church Prayers

Fans are looking forward to Ronaldo’s potential second debut, when United file out against Newcastle at the weekend.

Fernandes warned title contenders in Europe and the league that Ronaldo’s legendary winning mentality will help boost the desire of an already hungry United squad.

“We know the enthusiasm will be red hot, everyone knows Cristiano is in the house,” Bruno said, while away with the Selecao, according ManUtd.com

“Everyone is very confident and happy that he is back, the players too.

“We know what he can give us, and our focus, like Cristiano’s, is to win.

“With him, we know we are closer to winning [trophies].”



https://dailypost.ng/2021/09/09/epl-bruno-fernandes-issues-warning-to-opposing-teams-over-ronaldo/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...