EPL: Let’s See In April, May – Solskjaer Speaks On Man Utd’s Title Ambitions

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, on Sunday refused to answer questions about their title ambitions, following a 2-1 win at West Ham.

Said Benrahma saw his shot deflected in to give the hosts the lead, before Cristiano Ronaldo reacted quickest to his rebound to make it 1-1.

Jesse Lingard curled in a fantastic effort in the 89th minute and David De Gea saved Mark Noble’s penalty in stoppage time. .

Solskjaer was asked about winning the Premier League title after the match.

He replied: “You’re not gonna get me on that one now. It’s five games into the season.

“I was probably down and out and lost my job yesterday. That’s the way it is at Man United.

“We deserved three points [against West Ham]. It’s a hard place to come, here. Hopefully these points can make a difference. Let’s see [about the title] when we get towards April and May.”

Source: https://dailypost.ng/2021/09/20/epl-lets-see-in-april-may-solskjaer-speaks-on-man-utds-title-ambitions/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...