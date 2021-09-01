EPL: Pele Reacts As Ronaldo Officially Returns To Man Utd

Brazil football legend, Pele, has congratulated Cristiano Ronaldo following his return to Manchester United.

Ronaldo’s return to United from Juventus was officially confirmed on Tuesday.

In a comment under Ronaldo’s social media post, Pele wrote: “There is no better feeling than conquering the world and returning home.

“Always be happy, Cristiano.”

Ronaldo left Old Trafford 12 years ago to join Real Madrid in a then world record transfer.

During his first stint at the club, he scored 118 goals in 292 games.

The 36-year-old also won the Premier League title three times and the Champions League in 2008.



