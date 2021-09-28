“Estate Agent Wants Me To Pay 130% Of The Rent As Agent/Agreement”

Hey guys..

I’ve been looking for a shop/office for the past 3 months now. I’ve paid 5k, 3k (x2) 2k (x3) respectively to different agents for form/registration.

After months of searching, just yesterday, one of the agents took me to one available shop, which I really liked. The shop is at 5k/month and I’m to pay 1yr & 6months, which I’m okay with. The problem, however, is that the agents wants me to pay 120k for agents and agreement. Total of N210k for both shop rent, agent and agreement fee.

Is this normal or am I being cheated?

Really need advice and contribution of experts in the house.

Thank you

