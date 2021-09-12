Ever Been Mistaken For Somebody?

Omo this thing no be play o

I have 2 experiences:

1 One in 2009 I moved to this area as a fresher (100L) boom anyone who saw me always call me ejike shu it took hard work for them to stop, I even got several visits from girls in the neighborhood who thought I was just pretending to be someone else (note: ejike was the neighborhood Playboy who ran away after getting caught by almost 13 girls he was sleeping with, he packed and disappeared one night, and to make matters worse I moved into the apartment he left)

2 Two was in a bank in ughelli, the attendant mistook me for a relative and decided to attend to me first (I decided to play along o who no like free thing?)

That’s my experiences…

what’s yours?

