Ever Had A Bone Dislocation? Share Your Experience With Traditional Bone Setters

Over the years, mostly in my early teens, I have had the unfortunate experience of dealing with 4 dislocations, thanks to football, basketball and some rough play in school. I did my left elbow twice and suffered one dislocation on both wrist. Reflecting on the pains I had gone through on each of those challenging periods, I frankly would not wish it on my worst enemy. I often hear people complain about dental pain, I can testify that dental pain and dislocation no be mate.

I was once on the waiting cue at the bone setters place, a grown man, probably in his 50s was having his shoulder fixed, he cried and screamed so hard that he poo pooed on himself. I practically took to my heels when it got to my turn

I pray for total restoration for everyone going through this ordeal currently. The Lord is your strength.

Share your experience dealing with a dislocate limb

