Ex-Lawmaker, Banji Folaranmi, Others Arraigned For Death Threat, Forgery

A former Federal lawmaker, Dr Oyebamiji Folaranmi, Wojuade Ademola, Wojuade Gbemiga, Wojuade Philip, Bello Opeyemi,Eyolade Adewumi, Adeniyi Idowu were on Tuesday arraingned by police before a Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Ogbomoso, Oyo State

The were alleged of offences bordering on conspiracy, forgery, publication of false documents and threats to murder a traditional chieftain.

According to the charge marked MDG/157c/2021 prepared by Inspector Femi

Fabiyi of Zone X1,police headquarters Osogbo Osun state, the suspects were docked for conduct “likely to cause breach of peace of the state, contrary to and punishable under section 516 of

the criminal code cap 38 Vol 11 laws of Oyo state 2000″

The charges read in part, “That you, Chief Mathew Wojuade Ademola, and others at large, in January 2020 at Oko area of Ogbomoso, conspired and unlawfully forged signatures on letters and other documents written with the letterhead of Oba Oladunmoye Adaramola Oyenubi, dated May 29, 2011, purportedly confirming the title of Elejumo of Oko Land on Wojuade Mathew Ademola and knowing it to be false and with intent that it may be used or in any way acted upon as genuine.

“That you, Wojuade Gbemiga, Wojuade Phillip, Bello Opeyemi, Eyolade Joshua and Dr Folaranmi Oyebamiji, on the same date and time with intent to cause fear and hatred, unlawfully published defamatory and false news on Facebook that one Chief Solomon Ojedayo was a mad man, a bastard who was not born by his father and also that Chief Solomon Ojedayo did money rituals and will surely meet his Waterloo soonest.”

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges as their counsel, I.H. Adigun, made an oral application for bail in liberal terms.

The chief magistrate granted the accused bail in the sum of N500,000 each with two sureties in like sum

