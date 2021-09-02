Ex-Ogun Governor, Amosun All Smiles As He Meets Tinubu In London

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

Former Ogun state governor, Ibikunle Amosun was beaming with smiles after he met with the National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

POLITICS NIGERIA gathered that the two politicians met in London recently where Tinubu is having a vacation.

Tinubu has been having several high powered meetings over the last few weeks in London with many speculating that it could be closely related to his rumoured 2023 presidential ambition.

The popular Lagos politician has meet with Rep James Faleke, President Muhammadu Buhari, Gov. Babajide Sanwoolu, Some members of the Lagos state house of assembly, Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, Gov. Kayode Fayemi, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu amongst others.

