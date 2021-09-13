Exclusive Photos From Big Brother Naija Saturday Night Party

Hello Nairalanders

The seventh Big Brother Naija House Party was held yesterday Saturday 11, September 2021 and we all know the Saturday night party is one of the entertaining moment of the Big Brother Naija.

Dj Joenel was in the house to take over the wheel to keep the housemates entertained with the hottest Nigerian music.

Below are some of the exclusive pictures from the big brother party taken with the TECNO Phantom X.

Whose dressing impressed you the most?

Cc lalasticlala , prof800, UjSizzle, Briareos

