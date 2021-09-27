Experienced Drivers, How Do We Solve This Kind Of Tyre Issue?

Hello car lovers! Hope Monday was good?

So, I had to change a Tyre in an emergency situation today and I encountered a problem. After unscrewing two wheel bolts from the Tyre, the third one was not coming off as the wheel spanner could not grip it. Taking a closer look, I discovered that the edges around the wheel bolt has no friction. It was almost round. It took the intervention of a vulcanizer before the bolt could be unscrewed.

My question is, incase of situations where the service of professionals cannot be reached, how can such an issue be handled? Please move to the front page for wider views..

