Explain These Bible Verses

Please I would love your explanationsite of these verses

John 5.19 Then answered Jesus and said unto them, Verily, verily, I say unto you, The Son can do nothing of himself, but what he seeth the Father do: for what things soever he doeth, these also doeth the Son likewise.

20 For the Father loveth the Son, and sheweth him all things that himself doeth: and he will shew him greater works than these, that ye may marvel.

21 For as the Father raiseth up the dead, and quickeneth them; even so the Son quickeneth whom.

My question is, from these verses, can we imply that the father onces suffered and died for sin?

Jess Christmas says, everything he did, he first saw his father do it.

So did the father also suffer and die for the sins of man?

