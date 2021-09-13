Ezekiel Odeyemi Appointed Redeemer’s University New Pro-Chancellor

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and Visitor to Redeemer’s University, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has appointed Pastor Ezekiel Odeyemi, who is the church Continental Overseer; West Coast and Central Africa, to lead the newly inaugurated governing council of the university.

He takes over from Pastor Tokunbo Adesanya, whose tenure expired on August 15, 2021, having served meritoriously for eight years.

Pastor Odeyemi, who holds several positions of responsibilities within the global hierarchy of the RCCG, is also the Assistant General Overseer (Education and Training) and the Vice President (Evangelism) for Christ Redeemer’s Ministries, an arm of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

Pastor Ezekiel Odeyemi

He is the Director, Centre for Pastoral Leadership, a parastatal under the church and the Pastor-In-Charge, Northern Region with Headquarters in the RCCG, Central

Parish Region 10, FCT, Abuja, Nigeria.

He has multiple postgraduate degrees in Educational Administration, Business Administration, and Christian Leadership.

He is an Associate, Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ACIS); Fellow, Institute of Leadership and Management, United Kingdom (FInstLM); Fellow, Chartered Institute of Management and Leadership, United States of America (FCIML); Fellow, Institute of Supervision and Leadership (FISL); Fellow, Chartered Institute of Commerce of Nigeria (FCICN),

Before his new appointment, he had served as a member of the Governing Council of the university since 2013.

He leads other distinguished members in the persons of Professor Anthony Akinlo, Vice-Chancellor; Professor (Mrs) Adebola Adebileje, Deputy Vice-Chancellor; Professor Dele Balogun, Professor Olufunke Adeboye, Professor Adesola

Adepoju, Professor Olalere Adeyemi, Professor Christian Happi, Mrs Moji Oje, Mr Gbolabo Olaniwun, Mr Idowu

Oloruntoba, Alumni President, and Mr Olukayode Akindele, Registrar and secretary to the Governing Council.

