FA Commences Investigation After Arsenal’s 1-0 Win At Burnley

The Football Association (FA) has reportedly commenced investigation into the crowd trouble at the end of Arsenal’s 1-0 victory at Burnley on Saturday, Newspremises reports.

It would be recalled that the rival fans were housed in the Cricket Field Stand and threw plastic bottles and other items at each other for several minutes after the final whistle.

The incident commenced when the Arsenal players came over to applaud the travelling supporters.

According to the UK Mirror, the home fans began throwing items over the barrier separating the two sets of supporters.

Meanwhile FA is aware of the trouble and be looking into it.

The fans were reportedly dispersed after five or ten minutes and it is believed no one was hurt.

The Gunners narrow won the match 1-0, thanks to Martin Odegaard’s exquisite free kick in the 30th minute.

Although Burnley were initially awarded a second-half penalty, by the referee, but his decision was later overturned after the VAR reviewed the incident.



Source: https://newspremises.com.ng/fa-commences-investigation-after-arsenals-1-0-win-at-burnley/

