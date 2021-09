Amidst fanfare, the people of Akanu Ohafia in Ohafia local government area of Abia State has held its annual Eke Ekpe festival which coincided with new yam festivals.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bM5JO9v_PeE

Below are scenes from the event.

Source: https://abntv.com.ng/2021/09/fanfare-as-akanu-ohafia-holds-2021-eke-ekpe-new-yam-festivals-photos-video/

