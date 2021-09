POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

A Former Minister of Aviation during the President Olusegun Obasanjo government, Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode has formally joined the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

FFK met President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday. He was brought to the Villa by the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the APC, and governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni.



https://politicsnigeria.com/breaking-femi-fani-kayode-defects-to-apc/

