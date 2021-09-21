Father Followed His Son To Check His Result On Notice Board (Video)

Update from Siggy.ng

The video of a father accompanying his son to check results on a school’s board has generated a lot of reactions on social media.

Gossip Mill Nigeria that posted the video on Instagram said the old man is the father who accompanied his son to check his results.

Speaking in Hausa with a somewhat reprimanding tone, the father asked the son to show him where the result is as the son started searching for his details on the board.

For several seconds, both the father and the son focused on the board. The clip rebroadcasted by Siggy has since generated several reactions on social media.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gwI5S-lrOac

https://siggy.ng/funny-moment-father-followed-son-to-check-out-his-result-on-notice-boardvideo/

