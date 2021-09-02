Fatherhood Is Boring – Kizz Daniel

Popular Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel has opened up on how being a father has changed his life.

Recall that the 27-year-old singer welcomed his twin boys; Jamil and Jelani sometime in May 2021.

Kizz Daniel also revealed he had triplets but lost one named ‘Jamal’ four days after.

In a question and answer with fans on Instagram, Kizz Daniel disclosed that although being a father is great, it has restricted him in some ways. .

He mentioned that fatherhood has made him responsible and boring as he cannot use some words or act in certain ways in order to be a good role model for his children.

Kizz Daniel said: “Firstly being a father made me responsible, secondly I became fucking boring I can’t even use the word fvck in the house because someone will be like don’t use the word around my kids it’s going to corrupt their mind at a little age.

“But fatherhood is good. You become more experienced and automatically a better person because you want to be a role model to your kids.”

