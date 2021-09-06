Fayemi’s Aide Awards Scholarship To Miss Ilogbo, Olabisi Ogunleye

Fayemi’s Aide Hosts community, party men.

… Awards scholarship to Miss Ilogbo

The Deputy Chief of Staff to Governor Kayode Fayemi, Hon Tolu Ibitola has awarded a scholarship to the winner of Miss Ilogbo pageant competition, Miss Olabisi Ogunleye.

Hon Ibitola gave the scholarship this weekend to the 200 level Business Administrator of the university of Ilorin, at the 2021 Ilogbo day celebration.

The Governor’s aide who promised that the scholarship would cater for the remaining part of her tuition fee in higher institution, said the scholarship was to encourage youths in the community to develop their creativity and talents.

Responding to the award, Miss Ogunleye commended Hon Ibitola’s gesture and promised to be more diligent and committed to her study to justify the confidence reposed her.

Commending, Mr. Ibitola kind gestures to Ilogbo community, Former APC Usi ward Chairman, Gabby Kayode said, he was not surprised at Ibitola’ benevolence, selfless service and commitment to community growth and development.

The Governor’s aide also play host to his community members, Ido-Osi APC ward councilors, women leaders, Student Associations and some cyclists from Ilogbo and neighboring town in his country home, Usi Ekiti.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=5235667783117293&id=100000223680706

