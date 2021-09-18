FFK: Buhari Has Been Caged Physically And Spiritually – Northern Group

The Northern Youths Leaders Forum has said Nigeria cannot have progress if its leader, President Muhammadu Buhari is physically and spiritually caged.

The NYLF President, Elliot Afiyo revealed this in Yola, the Adamawa State capital on Friday while speaking on the defection of a former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said that the group was not surprised to see Fani-Kayode’s defection from the PDP to the ruling party.

According to him, the former minister is entitled to use his only available political weapon, which is his tongue, to eat.

The group said it was confident that none of the governors who received its endorsement to contest for the presidency would ever defect to the APC.

Afiyo said, “We want to clearly state, without mincing words, that Senator Bala Mohammed has not and will never defect to APC. He has never, at any time, discussed the issue of defection with FFK.

“The country is sinking and there is the need for patriots and everyone to come together to rescue the country against the conspiracy by a few elite, of which FFK, by his actions, is a prominent member.

“The signs are not hard to see; Buhari is caged spiritually and physically. This is because there is a conspiracy against Nigeria by some Nigerian conspirators. If not, how do you explain the defection of Femi Fani-Kayode into the APC?”

Afiyo appealed to Nigerians not to be distracted or discouraged, adding it is apparent that the President and his party have failed Nigerians.

“We should not be distracted, discouraged or in despair because of people that are identifying with conspirators because of a pot of porridge. We will surely sing hallelujah in 2023 by His grace,” Afiyo stated.



http://saharareporters.com/2021/09/17/buhari-has-been-caged-physically-and-spiritually-%E2%80%93northern-group

