FG Transmits Bills On Arms Control, Explosives To NASS

The regime of President Muhammadu Buhari has transmitted two executive bills to the National Assembly seeking to control the proliferation of arms and regulate the importation of explosives into the country.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, disclosed this at plenary on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr Lawan said the bills, namely, Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons Bill 2021 and Explosives Bill 2021, were accompanied by two separate letters dated August 26 and August 27 signed by Mr Buhari.

He said Mr Buhari in the letter on the explosives bill, said the request to consider the bill was following Section

58(2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

He said that the explosives bill 2021 sought to repeal the Explosives Act 1964 and enact the Explosives Act to regulate the manufacture, storage, possession, use, distribution, purchase, sale, transportation, importation, and exportation of explosives and for related matters.

Mr Lawan added that Mr Buhari in the second letter urged the Senate to consider the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons Bill 2021 to curb the security challenges in the country.

https://gazettengr.com/buhari-regime-transmits-bills-on-arms-control-explosives-to-nass/

