FHA Transfers Festac Mechanic Village And Market To Amuwo Odofin Local Govt.

Valentine Buraimoh

Thursday, September 23rd, 2021

FHA Transfers Mechanic Village And Market Land To Local Government

– Illegal occupants to be duly sanctioned

The journey of over 15years finally became a reality when the Zonal Manager, Federal Housing Authority, Southwest region, Arc. Akitoye as directed by the Managing Director, FHA Hon. Gbenga Ashafa handed over the landed properties to the Executive Chairman, Engr. Dr. Valentine Buraimoh for development and distribution to appropriate beneficiaries.

Speaking on behalf of the Managing Director, FHA, Arc. Akitoye said, “We are very much aware of the critical role these two institutions play in the economy of the state and by extension the nation. To this end, it is only expedient that we provide an enabling environment for the trades to thrive”.

The Council Chairman commended the Managing Director for his visionary undertaking of handing over the land. He promised to quickly call a stakeholders meeting for necessary action in the interest of developing the property for its statutory provision.

The Residents Association, FTRA’s central executive led by Mr. Shola Fakorede were present to witness the handing over ceremony.

The lands are situated at the 1st avenue/6th avenue end of Festac



