FIFA Bans Eight Players From Man Utd, Chelsea, Others From Weekend Matches

Star players like Thiago Silva, Fred, Fabinho, Emiliano Martinez, Gabriel Jesus and five others others have been banned by FIFA from representing their clubs during premier league games for the next five days.

FIFA rules state that players can be ruled out for any club games five days following the international break should the clubs refuse to release them for the matches.

The ruling made on Wednesday, September 8 by FIFA comes after the Brazilian FA pressured FIFA to invoke this rule on all Brazilian players playing in the Premier League as all the English clubs unanimously agreed not to send their players to a ‘red-list nation’ citing risk of contracting Covid-19 plus the amount of time it’ll take for the players to quarantine upon arrival from International duty.

With this action , the Brazilian FA have risked the wrath of the English clubs by imposing a ‘five-day restriction’ on the players they called up for their World Cup qualifiers this week.

The news means Liverpool are set to be without Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino for their clash at Leeds on Sunday, while Raphinha will be missing for the home side.

Man City will be without Gabriel Jesus and goalkeeper Ederson while Manchester United will be without Fred.

Interestingly, Everton are allowed to select Richarlison for their next game as the club has good relations with the Brazilian FA.

https://newspremises.com.ng/fifa-bans-eight-players-from-man-utd-chelsea-others-for-weekend-matches/

