‘Flooding In My Area In Asaba And Government’s Negligence’ (Pictures)

I’ve been looking for a way to get the attention of the public to our plight. My street is constantly flooded when it rains in Asaba. People’s houses get flooded with waters and cars get damaged. We have tried severally to get the attention of relevant authorities to help us but we are not successful. We spoke to the Catholic Church in my street to help but they couldn’t. We met with the traditional ruler and asked for help still nothing happened. We are tired, distraught and sad and our investments lose values on a daily. The water moves refuse dumps into our houses. Our children get sick. The photos included here were taken 2 days after rainfall. It’s a lot worse when you see it first hand.

We need urgent help. The name of my street is Definite Destiny Hotel road. Please help push to front page so we can get the help we do desperately need.

