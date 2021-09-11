Folarin Balogun Must Fight For His Place – Arsenal Coach, Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says Folarin Balogun must fight for his place in the team.

Arteta stated that the young striker has beven withdrawn from the senior squad.

He explained, “He made his debut against Brentford and he played the following game against Chelsea as well. It’s been a big step for him in the last few months.

“He did all the pre-season with us, so he’s already learnt a lot in a few months.

“He’s another player in the squad who has to fight for his place and ensure he’s available to do that.”



Source: https://www.completesports.com/arteta-balogun-must-fight-for-his-place/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...