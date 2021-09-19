Former CBN Deputy Governor, Obadiah Mailafia Dies In Abuja

Multiple news reports on the death of former cerebral CBN Deputy Governor and social critic, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia. Details coming
POLITICSNIGERIA.COM
Obadiah Mailafia, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria is Dead. He died on Sunday after a brief illness.
According to the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Middle Belt Forum, Ms Ndi Kato, Dr Mailafia died on Sunday Morning at the National Hospital Abuja from a yet to be disclosed illness. Obadiah Mailafia was born on December 24, 1956.
He was a Nigerian development economist, international polymath, central banker, statesman and the 2019 Nigeria Presidential election Candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC). He was a former official of the African Development Bank Group and one-time Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
He was also the Chief of Staff of the African, Caribbean and Pacific Group of States (ACP), the 79-nation multilateral development institution based in Brussels, Belgium.
https://politicsnigeria.com/breaking-obadiah-mailafia-is-dead/