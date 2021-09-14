Former Chelsea and Senegal striker, Demba Ba has announced his retirement from football at the age of 36.

Demba Ba made the announcement via his social media accounts almost a month after he left Swiss Super League club Lugano.

In a post on Twitter, Ba wrote: “It is with a heart filled with gratefulness that I announce the end of my playing career.

“What a wonderful journey it has been. Beside all the sweat and tears I have faced, football has given me so many beautiful emotions. From the passion of the fans and the noise coming from the stands after every goal to the connection with my teammates on and off the field , this will forever remain in my head and heart.

“I wanna thank everyone I’ve crossed paths with and helped me grow, every club and manager for given me an opportunity, the fans for their tremendous support and my family and friends for their unconditional love.

“From the bottom of my heart THANK YOU. Praise be to the almighty.”

Ba also represented Newcastle United, West Ham, Besiktas, Shanghai Shenhua and Istanbul Basaksehir in a 16-year senior career. The 36-year-old also picked up 22 caps for Senegal and scored four goals for the nation at senior level. https://insidenaija.com.ng/former-chelsea-and-senegal-striker-demba-ba-retires-from-football-at-36/

