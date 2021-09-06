Former Defender, Jean-Pierre Adams In Deep Coma For 39 Years, Dies At 73 (Pics)

Jean-Pierre Adams, a former centre-back for Nîmes, OGC Nice, Paris Saint-Germain and the French national team, who has been in a coma for 39 years has died.

The Senegalese-born has been in coma since March 17, 1982 after a horrible knee operation which shouldn’t had taken a few hours, went horribly wrong.

PREVIOUS THREAD ABOUT THE PLAYER

https://www.nairaland.com/6481096/jean-pierre-adams-been-coma-39#100286791

JEAN-PIERRE ADAMS PASSES ON

Jean-Pierre Adams played 22 times for the France national team from 1972 to 1976 and also made 41 appearances for Ligue 1 giants PSG. He died at the age of 73

French footballer Jean-Pierre Adams has died at the age of 73 after spending 39 years in a coma.

Adams was 34 when he slipped into a deep coma in 1982 following an anaesthesia error during routine knee surgery at Lyon Hospital.

He was said to have been in ‘great shape’ going into the operation and was expected to wake up after only a few hours.

But Adams remained in the coma for 39 years.

Adams was pronounced dead on Monday at the Nimes University Hospital.

The 73-year-old was born in Dakar, Senegal, in 1948 and went on to play 22 times for the France national team from 1972 to 1976.

He also made 41 appearances for Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain, although spent the majority of his career playing at Nice.

According to the Blizzard, as per the Guardian, Adams was undertaking a coaching course in Dijon when he became concerned about his knee.

The footballer ended up putting the course on hold on the fourth day and headed to the hospital in Lyon for a scan.

The scan showed Adams had suffered damage to the tendon at the back of his knee, and a surgeon suggested that the best course of action was to operate.

“It’s all fine, I’m in great shape,” Adams reportedly told his wife Bernadette on the morning of the operation.

Adams was placed in a coma for surgery, but he never awoke from it.

Adams’ doctor while he was at PSG, Pierre Huth, led a case against the way in which the operation was handled.

The case dragged on for seven years before the Seventh Chamber of Correctional Tribunal in Lyon eventually found the doctors guilty of involuntary injury.

In 2007, Adam’s wife provided a brief update on her husband and explained: “Jean-Pierre feels, smells, hears, jumps when a dog barks. But he cannot see.”



CONDOLENCES:

We learnt this morning of the passing of Jean-Pierre Adams.

He had worn the colours of Nîmes Olympique 84 times and formed with Marius Trésor “the black guard” in the French team.

The Club offers its sincere condolences to its loved ones and to its family.



Nîmes Olympique

#OGCNice learnt with heartbreak the passing of Jean-Pierre Adams who plunged into a coma since March 17, 1982.

The former defender wore the Nice colours 145 times from 1973 to 1977.

OGC Nice associates itself with the grief of those close to him who have watched over him for 39 years.

A tribute will be paid to Jean-Pierre Adams before the OGC-Monaco game on Sunday September 19 at the Allianz Riviera.



OGC Nice

Jean-Pierre Adams has passed away

Paris Saint-Germain lost, this Monday, September 6, one of its glorious former defender of the Rouge et Bleu and the French team. Jean-Pierre Adams had worn the Parisian colors from 1977 to 1979.

Plunged into a coma for more than 39 years, Jean-Pierre Adams still lived in the suburbs of Nîmes, awaiting a hypothetical awakening, his wife Bernadette watching by his side.

At the age of 8, Adams had left Senegal. Football was his passion: first license in pupil at Cepoy, before joining Montargis. In 1967, it is the departure for Fontainebleau in CFA. Twice finalist of the French Amateur Championship, Adams was spotted by Nîmes and turned professional in 1970. In this family club, Jean-Pierre Adams won in central defense and joined the French team during a tour of the Blues in Brazil. He obtains a first symbolic cape against a selection from Africa, June 15, 1972. He will accumulate 22 selections with the Blues, until 1976.

After Nîmes, it is under the colors of Nice that he continued his ascent. In 1977, Paris Saint-Germain hired him for three seasons. His charisma and experience commanded respect. In 1979, he left Paris and joined Mulhouse then FC Chalon-sur-Saône, as a player-coach. Owner of a sports store, Jean-Pierre Adams was injured during a match with Chalon. Operated under anaesthesia at the Hôpital de Lyon on March 17, 1982, Jean-Pierre Adams fell into a coma. Paris Saint-Germain had not forgotten him participating in its jubilee organized in Nîmes at the beginning of 1984.

Paris Saint-Germain offers its condolences to his family and loved ones.



Paris St. Germain

