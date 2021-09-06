Former Military Administrator Of Rivers & IBB’s Minister, General Ukpo, Is Dead (Pix)

A former information minister during General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida’s regime and later military Administrator of Rivers State, retired Brigadier General Anthony Ukpo is dead.

Brigadier General Anthony Ukpo died Monday morning.

Constitutional lawyer, Leonard Anyogu, secretary of the Ogoja State Creation Committee which was chaired by Ukpo, confirmed the former military administrator’s death.

Last week, two of his elder siblings died.

Anyogu disclosed that Ukpo died early Monday morning in a hospital.

He said that Ukpo died as a result of lingering sickness.

He said, “I can confirm that the former Milad died this morning. He died in a hospital this morning.

“It is very sad. Cross River State has lost an asset.”



https://dailytrust.com/__trashed-24

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...