‘Fraud In Private Nursery & Primary Schools’

I don’t know why this fraud and corruption start from in our private Nursery, primary and secondary schools, but I think its universal fraud in Nigeria now.

That you must buy all the Textbooks for a particular class your child is going.

Even when elder siblings have bought those books and he is not using it again, the younger one who need same book now, must buy new ones from the same school.

The economy of this country is so bad and a lot of families find it so hard to pay school fees, but I think owners of schools too always want to make more money on books and wears aside tuition fee so it makes all these school fee to be neck breaking.

So they insist on new books for your wards. And the price they sell it , is more than the actual price. Just to make more money.

They always make huge money from sales of uniform, Wednesday wears, Friday wears, ties, socks, Cardigan.

But on Textbooks that can take decades to damage, why can’t younger ones use the one their elder ones have used?

PLS CAN THIS FRAUD STOP?

