Free Accident Atrorneys in Florida

The Schiller Kessler Attorney group in Florida is a law firm dealing with compensation and justice for accident victims in Florida,USA. What they offer is quite reasonable. According to the organization, they offer legal consultation and carry out litigation on your behalf without collecting a dime. You pay them when you win the case.

“Every car accident case is unique. Our Space Coast auto accident law firm will quickly assess your situation to determine the proper course of action. We will fight the insurance companies, negotiate your medical bills, and work to get you any possible compensation for lost wages and injuries” , GISTMASTER gathered form the law firm’s website.

No cost for assessment. It is free.

Auto accident cases can be complex. Our experience will ensure proper representation during this critical time. From our expert witnesses and crash investigators, to our dedicated attorneys, we have what it takes to win. Insurance companies fight every day to avoid paying claims. They don’t want you to get a lawyer, but they have lawyers.

We Work Quickly To Get Your Compensation.

The co-partners of the former are Marc Schiller and Andrew Kessler. The Florida Accident Attorneys are likely to ask questions like who was at fault? Do you have Auto Insurance in Florida? How much is someone who had an accident with personal or collateral damages be entitled to? They will answer the questions.

