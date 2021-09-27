French President Macron Hit By Egg Thrown From Crowd (Video)

French President Emmanuel Macron was hit on the shoulder Monday by an egg thrown at him by a man during a visit to an international food trade fair in the French city of Lyon.

A video of the incident, widely shared on the social media, shows Macron walking through the crowd when an egg bounced off him without breaking. Two bodyguards can be seen immediately getting closer to the president.

The video also shows a man being taken away from the scene by other bodyguards.

Reporters heard Macron saying “If he has something to tell me, then he can come.”

No details have been released by authorities on the man’s identity or possible motivation.

In June, Macron was slapped in the face by a man as he was greeting the public in a small town in southeastern France. He then denounced “violence” and “stupidity.” The slap prompted a wide show of support for France’s head of state from politicians across the ideological spectrum.



SOURCE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n3dGn1UlCLM

