From Jonathan To Buhari: FFK Long History Of Going Back To His “Vomit” – Dailypost

By Abdul Seye

The defection of former minister of Aviation, Femi – Fani Kayode to the All Progressives Congress, APC, is setting tongues wagging on social media.

While the Nigerian political scene is littered with cross-carpeting by politicians, the decamping of FFK still struck many due to the past statements by the former Aviation Minister.

He has been dancing around decamping for a while now, back in February, Governor Yahaya Bello announced the decamping of FFK to the APC.

The possibility of defecting became more glaring when Fani-Kayode attended the wedding of Yusuf Buhari’s son. The attendance of FFK at the wedding generated reactions on social media, which he responded with missives, by calling those criticising him as people “foaming in the mouth.”

In this report, DAILY POST explores the years of FFK making statements and going back on them.

Clueless Goodluck Jonathan

In 2014, FFK published a series of write-up on his website, “A President Without Balls” and the two updated versions of the same essay titled ”The Gutless Eunuch and Spirit of the Jagaban” and ”The Gutless Eunuch and the Lion King,” respectively.

An excerpt from one of the essays read, “As long as such a weak and uninspiring man (Former President Jonathan) remains the Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces please be ready for more casualties,” he stated about Jonathan.

“He must pull down every satanic alter that may have been erected in the Presidency and consecrate and re-dedicate the whole place to the Living God.”

While FFK was in APC, he was showering encomium on Bola Tinubu, while calling Jonathan all sorts of unprintable names, including “clueless.”

“A President who is as confused and as clueless as the comic character called Chancey Gardner in the celebrated 1970’s Peter Seller’s Hollywood blockbuster titled ”Being There”, he once said.

In 2015, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode was appointed the Director of Media and Publicity at Jonathan/Sambo Presidential Campaign Organisation, a position where he transmitted to praising Mr Jonathan.

In 2015, he stated that he “renounced those views about President Jonathan long ago.”

Upon his migration, he started calling APC a party with “supporter of APC ideology” adding that “The APC is a Boko Haramite party that is for Muslim extremists only and a handful of Christians who really don’t know what they have got themselves into.”

When Buhari was sick in 2018, FFK was at the forefront of the “Buhari is dead campaign.”

“Buhari is dead and he never came back from London. Only his body did. They invoked the spirit of Jubril and placed it in Buhari’s body. It is a common ritual among satanists.”

Religion also appears to be a tool that Mr FFK deploys with so much ease.

Bigotry statement on Igbo

Of recent, FFK has been a major supporter of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

When Kanu was incarcerated in 2017, FFK was one of the main people that visited him in prison and even called him his brother.

But most people had stated then that what most followers of Kanu may not know is that FFK has a long history of bigotry against people from the eastern part of the country.

In 2013, FFK published an article entitled: The Bitter Truth About The Igbo. He justified the pogrom in 1966 by blaming the Igbos for a number of crisis.

“It is that same attitude of ”we own everything”, ”we must have everything” and ”we must control everything” that the Igbo settlers manifested in the northern region in the late 50’s and early and mid-60’s that got them into so much trouble up there with the Hausa-Fulani and that eventually led to the terrible pogroms where almost one hundred thousand of them were killed in just a few days.”

The Igbos had lamented that FFK had no regard for even the memory of Odumegwu Ojukwu, the leader of the short-lived Biafra republic, when he claimed that he “had a long-standing and intimate relationship with Miss Bianca Onoh.”

Bigotry against Fulani

FFK’s favourite target practice is the Fulani, he even took it to a bizarre level by alleging that Fulani have sex with cow for sexual gratification and ritual.

“The Fulani is obsessed to conquer the South and take it from the ancestral owners like they did to the Hausas. The South owns the Ports and oil. It owns the best companies and rainforests. That is what they secretly want and not grazing land for cows,” he said in an

Recall that when it suites FFK, he exploits his Fulani heritage which he is always keen to brandish.

“My grandfather, Sheik Nurudeen Sa’ I’d, who was half Fulani and half Yoruba, got married to my grandmother, Alhaja Abeke Sa’ id (nee Williams) who was a pure Yoruba woman.”

His disdain for Fulani did not stop him from taking a chieftaincy title from the Shinkafi Emirate.

Embracing Yahaya Bello he once cursed

During a spat with Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, FFK did not mince words when speaking his mind.

“Gov. Yahaya Bello; when I wrote that this boy was a useful idiot and an accursed slave, some said I was being harsh.

“Truth is that he is worse than that. His mental faculties are non-functional,” he wrote on Twitter.

But as always, times have changed, and since their new friendship which started in February, FFK has been going out of his way to defend Mr Bello.

Last week, he even defended Bello on the accusation of diverting bailout funds to a private account.

Changing stance on Buhari

FFK once described President Buhari as weak, incompetent, sectional, bloodthirsty, genocidal and wicked.

Adding that “I would rather die than join APC or bow to Buhari.”

While this story is still developing, it is possible to start seeing some good remarks on Buhari from FFK based on his antecedent.

Meanwhile, Fani-Kayode had at several fora said that he does not play politics of do-or-die and does not also believe in politics of bitterness and exclusivity.

While reacting to the backlash that greeted his association with politicians at the wedding of Buhari’s son, Yusuf, FFK argued that there is no permanent enemy in politics.



https://dailypost.ng/2021/09/17/flashback-from-jonathan-to-buhari-fani-kayodes-long-history-of-going-back-to-vomit/

