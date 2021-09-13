Fuel Tanker Explodes On Airport Road In Adamawa

A fuel tanker on Monday morning exploded at the busy PZ Roundabout along Airport Road, in Yola, Adamawa state capital.

As of the time of publishing this report, it is not clear whether lives were lost in the inferno.

According to Sahara Reporters, the fuel compartment of the tanker, owned by Conoil, detached and fell while the driver was negotiating the roundabout.

Vehicles and shops within an 80-metre radius were burnt, causing losses yet to be evaluated.

At the time of this report, the fire was still raging.

A combined team of firefighters from the state and federal fire services and Air Force were seen making efforts to put out the fire.



