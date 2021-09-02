Fulani Herdsmen: Oyedepo Describes Buhari’s Government As “(Bloodthirsty”

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

The General Overseer of Living Faith Ministries, Bishop David Oyedepo has described the Muhammadu Buhari administration as ‘Bloodthirsty’.

The Popular clergyman made this comment during a recent sermon where he expressed anger at the killings carried out by Fulani Herdsmen.Speaking to his congregation, Oyedepo disclosed that he had a vision where he saw “this government coming in with a Bloodthirsty gut”.

He said: “Fulani herdsmen have become a menace. They are sponsored. I know it. There are things you think you know that God shows to prophets. The things they are calling findings now, I found it longest time. You don’t need intelligence antenna as a Prophet to find it.”

“I saw this government coming in with a bloodthirsty gut and I cried.”

“The worst time in the history of Nigeria is 2015 to now and it is getting worse day by day.”

“The end has finally come.”, he said.



